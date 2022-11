Not Available

Rare live performances, gallery and interviews about the re-releases of "Soulside Journey", "A Blaze in the Northern Sky", "Under a Funeral Moon" and "Transilvanian Hunger". Tracks 1-2 recorded live at television in Oslo, Norway, 1989. Tracks 3-11 recorded live in Riihimaki, Finland, 1991. Tracks 12-15 recorded live in Lahti, Finland, 1991. Tracsk 16-18 recorded live in Oslo, Norway, 1996.