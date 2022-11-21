Darlene Zschech: Revealing Jesus

Not Available

Revealing Jesus, is iconic worship leader Darlene Zschech's first live worship DVD recorded in the U.S., and was produced by four-time Grammy winner and Gold selling worship artist Israel Houghton at the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to Israel, Darlene is joined by friends Michael W Smith and Kari Jobe as co writers and performers on the project. The Revealing Jesus DVD is filled with bonus content and stunning visuals that reflect the core message of this project: declaring the finished work of Christ and claiming the victory we have in Him.