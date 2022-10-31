Darling, I Am Going Out For Cigarettes and I Will Be Right Back

Not Available

The film takes places in different time periods and countries. It narrates the story of a common man, who after entering into a deal with a strange character with superpowers, has the possibility of going back to his own past and to live again his youth. Ernesto, the main character, will try to recover lost opportunities and to curb certain behaviors in order to change his gray and insipid present. Despite having the advantage of knowing all the necessary information about the future, experience will show him that this flat personality and his resentment can go beyond these benefits and that there is no possible excuse to overcome his infinite mediocrity.