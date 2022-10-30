Not Available

“Darling, Something's Wrong with Your Head＂ a story of forbidden love, is the first fiction feature set in Gaza in over 15 years. The film is a modern re-telling of the legendary tragic romance 'Majnun Layla', which was set in seventh century Arabia, when a poet named Qays fell in love with Layla. Driven by the intensity of his passion, Qays was known as 'Majnun Layla', which translates as 'madman for Layla'. In the contemporary setting, two students in the West Bank are forced to return home to Gaza, where their love defies tradition. To reach his lover, Qays graﬃti's poetry across town.