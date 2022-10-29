Not Available

Darna: The Return

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Viva Films

Valentina, Darna's snake-haired arch enemy, is trying to take over the Phillipines through subliminal messages on religious TV shows. Darna has her own problems, however, as she has lost her magic pearl and with it the ability to transform into her scantily clad super self. Trapped as her alter-ego, the plucky reporter Narda, she must try to regain the pearl and foil Valentina's plans.

Cast

Edu ManzanoMax
Rustom PadillaPol
Lester LlansangDing
Perla Bautistamother (uncredited)
Pen MedinaBarangay Captain
Romy RomuloValentine's Driver

