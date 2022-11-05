Not Available

A Teacher from Siddharth College, Balraj Dutt (Sunil Dutt) from a well-known, wealthy, and reputed family falls in love with a former prostitute, Madhvi (Waheeda Rehman) and despite of opposition from his family, marries her, complications arise. The elder brother (Rehman), now married, recognizes Madhvi, as he had spent romantic nights with her. Then arrives Vinod (Ramesh Deo), a family friend, from the United States of America, with full approval for the marriage until he actually meets and then he too recognizes Madhvi, as he had spent some romantic nights with her. How will Madhvi continue to live her married life with the mirror reflecting her past?