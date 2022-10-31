Darren Carter: That Ginger's Crazy

Not Available

His tag line; "That Ginger's Crazy", certainly lends to his outrageous comedy appeal as a Red hair, SPF-1000-sensitive-skin-headlining-comedian who has been rocking the comedy circuit for years. Growing up in a predominantly Latino neighborhood in Fresno California this sunlight challenged funny man had to form his own gang which he dubbed "Shady Side". His impression of Snoop Dogg landed him a gig with Snoop and he claims to be Snoop's x-ray. Darren is quickly becoming a household name and with this half hour uncut and unedited performance during the LOL Comedy Festival you will soon see why "That Ginger is truly Crazy".