Darren Hayes - A Big Night in with Darren Hayes

A Big Night in with Darren Hayes, was recorded in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia in July 2006. It was the third tour undertaken by Australian singer-songwriter Darren Hayes as a solo artist. The tour was undertaken to celebrate the release of Savage Garden's 10th anniversary greatest hits album. The staging for the tour was simple, with a 'living room' feel, featuring a bar, dining area and wardrobe. The show featured a great deal of audience participation.