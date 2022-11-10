Darrow & Darrow 2

Not Available

A simple offer of legal advice turns into the biggest challenge of Claire Darrow’s legal career when her new beau, District Attorney Miles Strasberg, introduces her to his younger half-sister, Phoebe. A singer who has just completed her first album, Phoebe fears that she may have signed away her rights to her ex-producer, who is threatening to destroy the recordings. When the producer is found dead in his studio, police find evidence and motive enough to arrest Phoebe. Though Claire has never tried a murder case, Miles can’t imagine trusting his beloved sibling’s fate to anyone else. Working side by side with Miles, Claire sets out to uncover the truth behind the crime