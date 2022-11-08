Dartmoor Killing

Not Available

A dark and atmospheric story of female friendship tested by deceit, betrayal and a terrifying past. Susan, outwardly confident and Becky, more fragile and shy, both in their late twenties, are inseparable friends. But both women have secrets they have not shared, some recent, some long past and deeply buried. When, on a weekend trip to Dartmoor, they encounter the charismatic Chris, they are led into a web of mind games, sexual deceit and betrayal. As Becky's traumatic involvement in Chris' own damaged past is revealed, a psychological journey swiftly becomes a fight for survival.