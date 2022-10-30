Not Available

The film's story is similar to fantasy films like Yamaleela, Yamudiki Mogudu, Yamagola and Yamadonga. Bullet Raja (Ravi Teja) is a small time crook with a good heart. He bumps into Swetha (Taapsee Pannu) at a function and falls in love with her. But Swetha is already engaged to Harbour Babu (Sushant Singh), a powerful local goon. Harbour Babu hatches a plan to finish off Bullet Raja and he succeeds in his efforts. Bullet Raja heads to Yamalokam where he realises that his life has unjustly been terminated by Chitragupta (M. S. Narayana) and so he picks up a fight with Yamadharma Raja (Prabhu). A helpless Yamadharma Raja decides to send him back to earth into the body of Home Minister Ravindra (Ravi Teja), who is killed by his associates Balram (Sayaji Shinde), Shantaram (Avinash) and Pavitrananda (Raghu Babu). After Bullet Raja enters into Ravinder's body, he confronts his enemies and fulfills the wishes of his mother Parvathamma (Jayasudha) and his followers.