Darvaza (2011), by Adrien Missika, explores the dimension of the sublime and its contemplation, but also questions the efects of the human hand on the environment, through the observation of a natural gas feld collapsed into a cavern located in Derweze, Turkmenistan. Te soviet geologists responsible for the collapse, afraid to release the toxic emissions to the atmosphere, set it afame and it has been burning ever since, renamed by locals 'the door to hell'.