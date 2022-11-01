Darwaaza Bandh Rakho

Not Available

Darwaza Bandh Rakho (Hindi for "Keep the door shut") is the name of an Indian Bollywood film directed by J. D. Chakravarthy released in 2006. Four small time crooks, played by Aftab Shivdasani, Chunky Pandey, Zakir Hussain and Snehal Dabi, turn towards kidnapping for some quick money. They kidnap a millionaire's daughter, played by Isha Sherwani, and they demand money (1 crore). They are forced to barge into the home of a vegetarian Gujarati family of 35. The head of the household is played by Ishrat Ali.