Darwin, What?

Isabella is in quarantine due to the coronavirus. She decides it’s the right time to read all of Darwin’s books, but the writing is heavy and she falls asleep while reading. Darwin’s ghost appears in her dream. He wants to talk about the expression of emotions, because Isabella is an actress. Darwin explains that in his book “On the Expression of Emotions on Man and Animals,” he presents his hypothesis that basic expressions – just like bones or the famous beaks of his finches – are also shaped by evolution.