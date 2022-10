Not Available

Daryl Hall and John Oates kept a diverse crowd happy, updating their sound just enough to make hits from the '70s and '80s feel fresh in front of a sing-along crowd at New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 5, 2013. The "rock-and-soul" duo from Philadelphia added funk, rhythm-and-blues and gospel touches to chart-toppers, such as "Maneater," "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)," and "You Make My Dreams Come True."