Death metal band Darzamat performs live at the 21st annual Metalmania Festival in their native Poland, ripping through a set composed primarily of songs from their album "Transkarpatia." Also featured is footage of the band performing at the 2007 Winternachtstraum Festival in Arnsberg, Germany, plus an interview with band members Flauros and Nera. Tracks include "The Burning Times," "Hallucinations," "Fistful of Ashes" and more.