"Cooking is war" - that is the motto of the ingenious, but self-centered celebrity chef and women's hero Michi Griesebach, who has been in trouble for years with the autocratic restaurant critic Harry Dumont. Now the showdown is due to the opening of his noble restaurant: Dumont, whose column will decide on well-being and woe, has already announced a devastating tearing. By chance Michi gets to know Dumont's daughter and starts a covert operation.