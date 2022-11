Not Available

A beautiful desperate widow goes on a dangerous quest to meet a mythical wish-granting unicorn who lies deep in the cannibal-infested "Wishing Forest." Along the way, she encounters a mighty warrior and a deceptive thief, who may or may not be trustworthy. But danger lurks everywhere and they are being tracked by the deadliest cannibal of all, a bloodthirsty savage who worships a magical feral Goddess who feasts on the hearts of his victims.