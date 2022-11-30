Das Gespenst der Freiheit

Not Available

German Iranian Farim Kuban is among four juvenile suspects -the others white supremacists- brought into the precinct after beating fatally a Muslim man they accuse of raping a white girl. To commissioner in charge Hanns von Meuffels's frustration, the prosecutor has them released before he can properly conduct hard interrogation, as turns out later because Farim is recruited as informant on the 'Neo-nazi' group by state security agent Peter Röhl, who respects neither Hanns von Meuffels nor gullible Farim, who is bound to get abused, exposed and possibly worse, coming clean to his white girl friend and the gang's regular bar waitress.