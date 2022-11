Not Available

Susan Shelley is released from an asylum where she's been confined to after the shock suffered over the fiery death of her mother. Her father has a new wife, who has only married him for the money left to him by Zsa Zsa. Susan is still haunted by her mother's memory, and her step-mother is conspiring with her lover, Maxwell Reed, to get the troubled girl to lead them to Zsa Zsa's missing diamond necklace.