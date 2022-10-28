Das Leben ist nichts für Feiglinge

Not Available

Kim is a 15-year-old outsider who wears sombre make-up, likes Nordic sagas and spends her nights at her mother’s graveside. Kim’s father Markus has been trying to coax her into a normal family life since her mother’s tragic death, but that doesn’t interest the rebellious teen in the slightest. Meanwhile, her grandmother Gerlinde is diagnosed with cancer. She wants to avoid putting any extra strain on the family so remains quiet about the news. Nonetheless, she becomes good friends with her attentive carer Paula – her little ray of sunshine. When Kim runs off with daredevil dropout Alex, Markus sets off with Gerlinde and Paula in search of her. There are open doors ahead of them – and a farewell. Based on the novel of the same name by Gernot Gricksch, André Erkau’s tragicomedy once again combines both coarse and heartwarming humour.