Das Letzte Grab

Piet and Max like to dig corpses from their graves, dismember them and then sell the individual parts to interested parties. Since the job is quite nerve-wracking and Piet is followed by corpses right into the dream, they decide that this grave should now be the last one. Of course, something goes wrong because they are digging out a body with a curse on it. The body mutates into a zombie and pounds around, killing everything that stands in its way. Unfortunately, the bitten also mutate into zombies...