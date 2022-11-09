Das Mädchen im roten Pullover

Not Available

Eleven-year-old Jella lives with her mother in a rural idyll in which both feel at home and comfortable. Then, however, they move to the city where her father works. On parting, her friend Freitag presents Jella with a pair of pigeons. Although Jella is looking forward to life in the city, she is unable to accustom herself to her new surroundings. She is being picked on by the other children, and a neighbor′s son even releases her pigeons. They fly back to Freitag who returns them to Jella. When Jella visits the village one day, she is disappointed to learn that she has become a stranger there, as well. The two pigeons, however, which she has left at Freitag′s place, know by now where their new home is and fly back to the city. Jella follows them and realizes that it is only a matter of time until she herself will feel at home in the city.