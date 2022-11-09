Das Orpheus Experiment

Not Available

A young woman wants to shoot a film about „Orpheus in the Underworld“, but in the course of pre-production she falls into a well and dies. Instead of finding peace in the beyond, she gets stuck here on earth. The reason for this is a lively craftsman from Berlin whom she has met a few minutes before her death by accident. Like a ghost, she restlessly wanders through the meadows of Hades, and dreams about the city, people and love. But her increasing liveliness entails danger. A stranger appears. He is carrying a mysterious suitcase. Is it Orpheus? What should have become a film, slowly turns into a peculiar parade of cheerful, lost characters, who are caught somewhere between fantasy and everyday life. In the end the city is all that remains. A new year begins...