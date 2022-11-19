Not Available

Das seltsame Leben des Karl Tellenbach

  • Drama

Karl Tellenbach, called "Dällebach Kari", was one of Bern’s legendary characters at the beginning of the 20th century. Born with a strong hare lip which left him disfigured and gave his voice a peculiarl nasal tone, he devoted his entire life trying to get people to laugh with him instead of at him. Ultimately, his despairing at ever becoming accepted as a fellow man coupled with unrequited love made his life tragic, culminating in his suicide at age 54. His jokes are still well known today.

