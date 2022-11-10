Das Vermächtnis der Shaolin

Not Available

Cheng runs away from a marriage arranged by his parents to the temple. Then he starts to learn with the monks later on. However, his master Hung Duk only assigns hard work and does not teach them Kung Fu. Cheng and his mates are disappointed. The Rover, a Kung Fu fanatic, puts them to shame. He once a Shaolin student but expelled for misbehavior, goes back to Shaolin to humiliate the monks. Cheng and his mates are beaten by the Rover. Hung Duk eventually starts to teach them Kung Fu but the abbot punishes him for his flight with the Rover. Cheng is incensed. He goes out and pits himself desperately against the Rover…