Das Vermächtnis der Wanderhure

Not Available

In 1427, Lady Maria Van Arnstein is informed that her beloved husband Michel Van Arnstein was murdered in a battle against the Hussitas. However he was actually betrayed by his ambitious cousin Hettenhein that wants his lands and castle. The Pope's Great Inquisitor Janus Suppertour meets King König Sigismund and tells that he wants Maria for him. Meanwhile Maria does not find blood in Michel's sword and believes that he is alive. She asks to the king for a period to seek out Michel and Sigismund grants ten days to her. She leaves the Hohenstein Castle and heads to the lands of the independent Solkony that are preparing to a war against the Hussitas that want the right of free will to follow the religion they want. Along her journey, Maria will meet leaders and will help to bring peace to Solkony. But her beloved Michel is amnesic and does not recall his previous life with her.