Not Available

Das zweite Leben des Friedrich Wilhelm Georg Platow

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DEFA

Friedrich Wilhelm Georg Platow worked for the railways his entire working life. He took up service at the small station of Luege 34 years ago. Now, the line is to be electrified and Platow, who cannot cope with the new technology, has to work on a secondary local line. Georg, his son, a railway worker as well, is to attend a training course, but Georg refuses to go. Then his father comes to a surprising and highly unusual decision. He pretends to be Georg Platow, making himself twenty years younger than he really is and registers for the course.

Cast

Fritz MarquardtPlatow
Rolf HoppeDr.Hoppe
Barbara AdolphRennmarks Sekretärin
Fred DelmarePlatows Vater
Winfried GlatzederClown
Trude Bechmannalte Frau

View Full Cast >

Images