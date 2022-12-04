Not Available

“Useless High School” is a school renowned for its sexual aberrations and sexually ambiguous teenagers, The student president and vice-present flaunt their taste for S&M. Independent study and supplementary classes are done on homosexuality and transgenderism, and teachers and students alike leave school early because of sexually-transmitted diseases. Dasepo Girl Series features a brother with only one eye and his transgender sister, plus a poor girl literally wearing poverty on her back and her escapades into the world of sex with adults - and those are just a few of the many unique characters populating Mosseulmo ("Useless") High.