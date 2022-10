Not Available

Dashavatar is a 2008 animated movie based on the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The movie is produced by Vimal Shah under the banner of Phoebus Media. It is directed by Bhavik Thakore. Music is by Anand Kurhekar and lyrics are by Sandeep Khare. The story tells us about the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu as seen by two children.