Dashboard is a wholehearted collaboration between visual artist Bouras and journalist and author Meddi, who both live in the heart of Algiers, a city that fascinates and unsettles them with its sunlit beauty and infernal darkness. The camera, fixed on the dashboard of a taxi traveling through the streets, is at once the eye and soul of these two artists, who plumb the city—and themselves—for answers about love, death, nationhood, violence, sex, and exile.