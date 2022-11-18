Dashuria Nuk Mjafton

Not Available

"Love Is Not Enough" directed by Drilon Hoxha's screenplay and photographs by Ashton Asllan, brought as an action movie intertwined with drama and intrigue. Love is not enough to achieve the set goals and is seen as an obstacle, and you have to make a pact with the world of crime and often sacrifice friends and family for ambition. The only value left to the human being is fading over time and is being replaced by the rebellious anger. The film illustrates a young man who regains freedom but does not divide that command and illuminated by an old professor who gives advice and commands from prison. The perpetrators and law of survival comes instinctively from the need of self-defense. A movie that makes us love more people, the world, nature, and respect lives more.