1969

Dick Dastardly and his snickering canine co-pilot Muttley plot to 'stop that pigeon' aboard their World War I flying machines in this popular spin-off of Wacky Races featuring the legendary vocal talents of Paul Winchell (Tigger) and Don Messick (Scooby-Doo). When muttering Muttley ('rassuh-frazza-pazza') decides he's finally had enough, he flies off into his own fantasy world where he gets to be the boss for a change! So get ready to take off into the wild blue laughter -