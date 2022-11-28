Not Available

Дастиш фантастиш

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Belarusfilm

Residents of the “375 kilometer” village are very funny, energetic and inventive people. They plow the land on a tank, but nevertheless try to keep up with civilization: they have their own mobile phone with which the postman Granny Nyura drives around. The main character Vanka needs a phone exclusively for accessing the Internet - in faraway Australia, his virtual lover lives. However, the neighbor girl Varka, secretly in love with the hero, is not ready to put up with the existence of a rival. Varka is trying in every possible way to attract the attention of her love interest. Only not everything goes according to plan ...

Cast

