At the dawn of the Datacosm, data is planted, harvested, transported, stored and processed as data-feed for consumption by the data eaters. The infiltration of the data storage facility by a hacker leads to contamination by a thought virus which alters the Datacosm forever. Set in apuppet theatre, data scientists (as puppeteers) control puppets, objects and analogue data to create the narrative on the stage above. Code scrolls between the ‘real’ world of the puppeteers and the micro dramas enacted by the puppets. The film was derived from an original collaborative version of "Datacosm" which combined artificial intelligence and animation and was presented as a live performance.