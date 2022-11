Not Available

Frustrated by a long wait for her tardy boyfriend, a young woman is unsatisfied by the candle he sheepishly offers in retribution, then sulks at the armfuls of roses he snaps up from a deli. Her brooding evaporates at the turn of a corner, when she and her ruefully silent companion are confronted by a wall adorned with flyers depicting people still regarded as missing after the September 11th terrorist attacks.