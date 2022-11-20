Not Available

A Troubled young man, Brad, returns home after six months rehab. On his first night he starts a fight in dance club with a man named Logan because he was dancing with Sue, a girl whom Brad is in love with. Brad's older brother ends the fight just to beat Logan up later himself. Although Sue's strict father is strongly against her relationship with Logan, they secretly get married in Las Vegas. Soon Brad's love turns to obsession and at the same time he falls back into using drugs. Sue's father takes matters into his own hands.