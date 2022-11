Not Available

In this swinging romp through 1960s London, the frenzied manager of mod-rockers the Small Faces (made up of Steve Marriott, Kenney Jones, Ian McLagan and Ronnie Lane) gets into trouble when he agrees to use the band to smuggle diamonds out of the country. Songs include the Small Faces' "I've Got Mine," "It's Too Late," "Come On Children" and "Don't Stop What You're Doing" and The Chantelles' "I Think of You" and "Please Don't Kiss Me."