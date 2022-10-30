Not Available

From the team that brought you "Jalang" comes this new De Baron comedy. Datin Gharirieyah, better known as Datin Ghairah (Maria Farida), is the widow of wealthy Malaysian businessman Dato' Mahfuz (Aaron Aziz). She seeks to expand the family's financial empire with the help of retired military man Captain Loqman (Hairee Othman). Her family's safety is also assured with the presence of a bodyguard named Bob (Yank Kassim). Meanwhile, Sufian (Faizal Hussein) who was a friend of Dato' Mahfuz, tries to court Datin Ghairah to his business advantage.