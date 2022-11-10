Not Available

Daughter in law

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Almost cloudless family happiness of spouses Vadim and Lyuba, it seemed, nothing can threaten. A bolt from struck suddenly. The only and beloved eighteen-year-old son Ilya decided to marry. So in love, and bride, Anastasia, already in position. Being people of modern views, the couple were ready to give their blessing, but Vadim, from questioning in a conversation with Nastya, understands that she is his illegitimate daughter. The forgotten short-term novel returned in the form of a pretty, innocent, girl. Under the blow was all: family, work, relationships with his wife and son.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images