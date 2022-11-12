Daughter of Camorra

Not Available

Former Camorra killer Cristina Pinto is facing the challenges of everyday life after her discharge from prison. Soon after her release, her partner Rafaele, 20 years older than she, is diagnosed with lung cancer. Pinto seeks refuge with her 28-year-old daughter Ellena, and tries to bridge a 24-year-old void in their relationship. At the age of 46, Pinto tries to re-establish herself as a lover, mother, and grandmother. Is she able to overcome her violent history and live in a loving relationship with her closest ones? Is she able to love