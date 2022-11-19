Daughter of Darkness II

Not Available

Another gruesome case involving a woman who's a sole survivor of a brutal massacre. A local constable questions the woman about her whereabouts and what might have happened the night before. As he gets the young woman to talk, she spins a tale of debauchery, madness and people so vile that you wished that they'll never see daylight again. Why is this woman so reluctant to talk? Who else might be involved in this ghastly murder? How will this bumbling cop get any solid leads or useful clues from this shell shocked woman?