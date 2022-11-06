Daughter of Dracula

A young woman visits her gravely ill grandmother at the family estate. On her death bed, the old woman reveals to her granddaughter the family curse: they're all vampires. The young woman decides to move into the estate with her uncle and her cousin, and soon finds herself falling victim to the curse.
|Howard Vernon
|Count Karlstein (Dracula)
|Anne Libert
|Karine
|Yelena Samarina
|Ana Kramer
|Lina Romay
|Miss Edith
|Daniel White
|Count Max Karlstein
|Alberto Dalbés
|Inspector Ptuschko
View Full Cast >