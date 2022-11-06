Not Available

Daughter of Dracula

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young woman visits her gravely ill grandmother at the family estate. On her death bed, the old woman reveals to her granddaughter the family curse: they're all vampires. The young woman decides to move into the estate with her uncle and her cousin, and soon finds herself falling victim to the curse.

Cast

Howard VernonCount Karlstein (Dracula)
Anne LibertKarine
Yelena SamarinaAna Kramer
Lina RomayMiss Edith
Daniel WhiteCount Max Karlstein
Alberto DalbésInspector Ptuschko

View Full Cast >

Images