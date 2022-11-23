Not Available

DAUGHTER OF THE KING follows Ashley Miller as she rebuilds herself after a drug filled episode trying to live a normal life. An outstanding debt gets her sucked back into the underworld that is ruled by Haydar, a ruthless man that forces her into slavery. She becomes his property. Ashley is forced to prostitute and deal drugs hoping to regain her freedom. The abuse that comes from all sides and in all forms crushes her to the ground making her believe she's worthless. In the darkest moments Nadia, her close friend, descends in her life like an angel bringing her back to the light and setting her free.