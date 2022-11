Not Available

A group of friends take a trip through the country, hoping to have a nice getaway for the weekend. But their trips takes a dangerous turn, when their tire mysteriously pops and an old stretch of road through the woods. They stumble upon an older man's house, and he offers them assistance. They accept, not knowing his deadly secret is hiding upstairs in her room. What will happen when his secret escapes, and not even he can control it anymore.