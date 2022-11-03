Daughter of the Sun God

1961

This adventure chronicles the exploits of an author/explorer on a trip to Peru to hunt for the missing uncle of his pretty young companion. Her archaeologist uncle disappeared while searching for a lost Incan city that he found upon an ancient map. Together the writer and the girl launch an expedition to search for this legendary city. They are guided by another Yankee archaeologist. It is he who swiped the map from the woman's uncle. With their help, he hopes to find the city so he and his gang of thieves can loot it. Along the way they encounter many dangers including, snakes, crocodiles, jaguars, and quicksand. The writer and the niece get their first and warn the Incas living their. The Indians neatly dispatch the evil archaeologist and his band.