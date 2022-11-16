Daughters of Cynisca

Not Available

Gender discrimination is a fact in Spanish society. Machismo is so ingrained around us that for many people it is little more than an urban legend. And what happens in our sport is nothing more than a reflection of this society in which we live. To raise public awareness of this reality, it is necessary to show real stories in the first person and appeal to their empathy. If those stories come from people they know, with whom they can identify, they will have a greater force. The importance of sport today makes women athletes suitable characters to do just that: tell their story. In doing so, the different nuances of gender inequality will come to light, which will be underlined by interventions by other people linked in varying degrees with the world of sport. Highlighting the situation of discrimination in sport and proposing ideas for its eradication can help change a society anchored in values ​​that have become obsolete.