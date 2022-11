Not Available

Amangol (Altinay Ghelich Taghani) is the eldest daughter in a poor rural family. To help support them, her head is shaven and begins work as a boy named Aman in an isolated carpet weaving shop. The girls who work there are beaten by the owner, as is Aman, toiling at the loom until their hands bleed. As a male apprentice, he supervises the girls and lives in the shop, locked in and isolated.