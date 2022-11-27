Daulat Ki Jung

Not Available

Bhushan Chaudhry (Shafi Inamdar) and Mr. Agarwal (Tiku Talsania) are business rivals, and hate each other. Their children, Rajesh Chaudhry (Aamir Khan) and Asha Agarwal (Juhi Chawla) study in the same class in college, and are in love with each other. Both are terrified of what their parents will do when they find out about their romance. And when the parents do find out, all kinds of restrictions are placed on them. Unable to stay away from each other, they elope in a stolen car. On the way, they come across an injured man, and decide to take him to hospital. Little knowing that helping this stranger will not only change their lives forever, but also place their lives in danger.