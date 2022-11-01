1972

Dauria

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1972

Studio

Not Available

A chronicle of life in a small village in the Baikal Region on the eve of World War I and at the time of the October Revolution. The age-old foundations are crumbling, the process of social stratification is underway and, as a result, some people go to defend the revolution, and others - to fight against it. The main hero is the young Cossack Roman Ulybin. At first, this carefree daredevil is preoccupied only with one problem: whether his sweetheart, Dashutka, is to marry him or a merchant’s son, Alyoshka. Roman is killing time fist-fighting with his rival. But little by little, the young man realizes that the world around him has changed, that people are fighting for equality and social justice, and, being a real Cossack, he can’t remain on the sidelines…

Cast

Efim KopelyanЕлисей Каргин
Mikhail KokshenovФедот Муратов
Yuriy SolominСемен Нагорный
Arkadi Trusovдед Андрей Улыбин
Viktor PavlovНикифор Чепалов
Vitali SolominRoman Ulybin

View Full Cast >

Images